Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

This Week: How ISIS is Trying to Recruit Your Teen, New Bible App puts Scripture at Your Fingertips and Bethel Worship Leader's Walking Miracle

01-14-2018
5710942385001
CBNSHOWCASESTREAM011318_HD1080_0.659_1320.619
5710942385001

This Week: How ISIS is Trying to Recruit Your Teen, New Bible App puts Scripture at Your Fingertips and Bethel Worship Leader's Walking Miracle

Click the player to watch this week's episode of CBN News Showcase.

CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world. 

This week, find out how ISIS is actively seeking to recruit your teenager by chatting with them on social media.

Research shows people who regularly read the Bible suffer from less stress. Now it's getting easier to engage in God's word through your electronic device.

Plus, Joel Taylor, a leader of the Bethel worship ministry, has been asking Christians to pray for his 2-year-old son, Jaxon, over the last several weeks. Taylor says Jaxson is walking again and on the road to recovery.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles