This Week: More on the Kentucky School Shooting, Results of Pence's Middle East Trip and Prayers for the Porn Industry

CBN News Showcase highlights several of the important news stories of the week or stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

This week, one of the two students who were killed by a fellow student in Kentucky this last week called her mom as the shooting unfolded. CBN News takes you through what happened that day.

And could a new trend in education actually help to the point we don't hear about school shootings, suicide, sex abuse, drugs and depression among students anymore? Find out what is being taught in some schools which might accomplish these goals.

Vice President Mike Pence is the highest-ranking official to visit the Jerusalem since the White House announced it will move the US Embassy there. CBN News has more on Pence's visit and how he was received in the Middle East.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) is asking for help from the international community after losing half of its U.S. funding. The U.S. cut 2018 funding from $125 million to $60 million over concerns the funds were being used for terror-related activities rather than humanitarian aid.

Plus, the porn industry has been rocked by the deaths of five female porn stars in the last three months. One woman who used to be a part of it is calling for prayer for those still trapped in the business.

Finally pray with CBN News anchor Charlene Aaron for the headlines, for the nation and the world that the Glory of the Lord would fall, revival would come and the Lord would heal our land.

