Vile Death Threats Received after Woman’s Powerful Testimony on Overcoming Same-Sex Attraction Goes Viral

The ministry behind a powerful video of a woman explaining how God helped her move past her same-sex attraction has sparked no shortage of attention and controversy, including some disturbing death threats.

At the same time that Emily Thomes — the woman in the clip — is expecting a baby, Greg Sukert, one of the guys behind Anchored North, the ministry that posted the video, is now speaking out about the intensity of angst over Thomes’ testimony.

As Faithwire previously reported, Thomes explained in the now-viral video how she started dating a girl for the first time at age 15, how she was once engaged to a woman, and how she previously lived the party life.

“If you were truly a Christian, you were on my side. If not, you were legalistic and needed to reread what God was really about,” Thomes said of her past views. “Judge not. God being love meant God was nice and God was chill with what you were cool with. By 18, 19, 20 I was super wild and in serial relationships with women.”

Eventually, though, Thomes discovered the gospel, changed her life and married a man.

Watch Thomes’ video sharing her experience below:

While some saw the video as a powerful testimony of God’s ability to change hearts, Sukert told The Christian Post that the reaction on the other side has been quite intense.

One such threat posted to Facebook on Jan. 7 reads, “If I had the means, I would come there and kill every last one of you! You people make me f***ing sick with how you think and treat other people! I hope you, your family and your friends all die a slow painful [sic] death!!!!”

Sukert told the Post that Anchored North doesn’t believe in conversion therapy, but that his organization does embrace the power of the gospel to transform lives and help people “turn from evil.”

“Conversion therapy is defined as the pseudoscientific practice of trying to change an individual’s sexual orientation using psychological or spiritual interventions,” he said, rejecting the notion that same-sex attraction is a choice and explaining that salvation that is attainable through faith is a miracle.

Sukert continued, “Miracles by definition cannot be explained by natural or scientific law. Instead, salvation is God’s incredible act that brings a person’s heart from spiritual death to spiritual life. It’s a movement that draws upon the same great power that resurrected Christ from the dead; only God himself holds this power.”

As for Thomes, Sukert pushed back against critics that question her story, describing her as “thoughtful, funny and bold” and explaining that her life has been deeply transformed by the Bible. Read everything Sukert has to say here.

Thomas also shared her gratitude for her pregnancy on Facebook over the weekend, noting in a Saturday post that God has “blessed” her with a little girl. She added, “His kindness is overwhelming.”

In a separate post, Thomes noted, “Either way, the gospel is being proclaimed and He is being glorified. In that, we have cause to celebrate and even thank the Lord for such an opportunity.”