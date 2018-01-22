Displaying
'We Cannot Let This Shameful History Repeat': Trump Declares National Sanctity of Human Life Day

01-22-2018
Kayla Root
Donald Trump
On Friday, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation declaring Monday, January 22 "National Sanctity of Human Life Day."
 
National Sanctity of Human Life Day is an observance that has been recognized by several previous U.S. presidents who oppose abortion.
 
The day purposefully marks the 45th anniversary of the iconic Roe v. Wade decision where the Supreme Court gave women access to abortion.
 
President Ronald Reagan, a strong pro-life advocate, was the first to issue a proclamation for the day in 1984, noting the Supreme Court's ruling "struck down our laws protecting the lives of unborn children."
 
In his proclamation, President Trump said:
 
Senior Counsel and Vice President of the Alliance Defending Freedom's Center for Life Kevin Theriot issued a statement after Trump's declaration saying, "All innocent human life deserves to be protected, and so does the freedom of those who selflessly empower women—at no charge—to choose life for their children."
 
Theriot continued, "Citizens throughout our great country are working for the cause of life and fighting for the unborn, driven by love and supported by both science and philosophy."
 
Other presidents who recognized the National Sanctity of Human Life Day include George H.W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush.
 
Former Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama did not recognize the day.

