'We Cannot Let This Shameful History Repeat': Trump Declares National Sanctity of Human Life Day

On Friday, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation declaring Monday, January 22 "National Sanctity of Human Life Day."

National Sanctity of Human Life Day is an observance that has been recognized by several previous U.S. presidents who oppose abortion.

The day purposefully marks the 45th anniversary of the iconic Roe v. Wade decision where the Supreme Court gave women access to abortion.

President Ronald Reagan, a strong pro-life advocate, was the first to issue a proclamation for the day in 1984, noting the Supreme Court's ruling "struck down our laws protecting the lives of unborn children."

In his proclamation, President Trump said:

"Much of the greatest suffering in our Nation's history — and, indeed, our planet's history — has been the result of disgracefully misguided attempts to dehumanize whole classes of people based on these immutable characteristics. We cannot let this shameful history repeat itself in new forms, and we must be particularly vigilant to safeguard the most vulnerable lives among us.

This is why we observe National Sanctity of Human Life Day: to affirm the truth that all life is sacred, that every person has inherent dignity and worth, and that no class of people should ever be discarded as 'non-human.'"

Senior Counsel and Vice President of the Alliance Defending Freedom's Center for Life Kevin Theriot issued a statement after Trump's declaration saying, "All innocent human life deserves to be protected, and so does the freedom of those who selflessly empower women—at no charge—to choose life for their children."

Theriot continued, "Citizens throughout our great country are working for the cause of life and fighting for the unborn, driven by love and supported by both science and philosophy."

Other presidents who recognized the National Sanctity of Human Life Day include George H.W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush.

Former Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama did not recognize the day.