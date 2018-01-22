Weather Channel Co-Founder and Climate Change Skeptic Dies

Influential climate change skeptic John Coleman, who was the first president and CEO of the Weather Channel and also the first weatherman for ABC's Good Morning America, has died. He was 83.

Coleman called global warming "the greatest scam in history."

In an online commentary, Coleman wrote, "There is no run-away climate change. The impact of humans on climate is not catastrophic. Our planet is not in peril. I have read dozens of scientific papers. I have talked with numerous scientists. I have studied. I have thought about it. I know I am correct."

In 2014, the Weather Channel distanced itself from Coleman because of his view on climate change.

Coleman died at his home in Las Vegas Saturday, surrounded by his family.