What It Really Means to Be Pro-Life: Why the Movement Wants to Take on More

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pro-life leaders want their movement to grow, and not just in size. They're re-casting a vision for what it means to be "pro-life" in 2018 and it includes more than just a focus on the womb.

In his keynote address to the 2018 gathering of Evangelicals for Life, Southern Baptist spokesman Russell Moore made the case that caring for the "invisible" includes refugees, the elderly, orphans and trafficked women and children.

"Caring for women in crisis is worth it, caring for the orphans, the elderly....is worth it," he admonished. "In all these cases it's difficult. You have to sacrifice your life."

Moore told CBN News that many at the grassroots level have been practicing this holistic pro-life approach for years. But he and other leaders are well aware that pro-life opponents routinely attack the movement for a perceived narrow focus that's inconsistent with the view that all lives are made in the image of God.

Rich Stearns, the president of World Vision, told CBN News "I think we're sending some mixed signals to people outside the church who are asking the question, 'What do you really stand for? We know you're pro-life. We know you're against abortion but you don't seem to be very pro-refugee. You don't seem to be very pro-immigrant.'"

"Phenomenal" is how Stearns described Moore's speech. "I said to myself, 'Amen. Amen brother.'"

The 3rd annual Evangelicals for Life conference introduced a wide range of ministry options to the hundreds of attendees from around the country. Session topics included adoption and foster care, refugees and mental health.

Speakers also re-inforced the message of a holistic pro-life movement. Best-selling author Ann Voskamp spoke about the refugee crisis and told attendees "we are a people of a robust pro-life ethic...we are both for humans in utero and humans in crisis."