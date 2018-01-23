Winter Storm Cripples Midwest with Snow, Freezing Rain and Hazardous Highways

Blizzard conditions are making for treacherous road conditions across the heartland of America.

The latest winter storm dumped snow, freezing rain and sleet on the Midwest and northern New England.

In Minnesota, even snowplows are having a hard time clearing the roads.

"We can't even get to the lots that we need to plow because the traffic's not moving anywhere and the city plows are in the same condition," said one driver.

Some snowplows had to be pulled off the roads in some places due to low visibility.

Seventy miles of Interstate 29 were shut down at the Iowa-South Dakota border.

"People are underestimating how slippery it actually is," said Sgt. Jason Allen of the Sioux City, Iowa Police Department.

More than 10 inches of snow have already fallen in parts of Nebraska and 17 inches in southern Minnesota.

Dozens of school districts canceled classes.

The bad weather also hampered air travel. Planes on runways at Minneapolis-Saint Paul airport were at a standstill and more than 500 flights cancelled Monday.

Meanwhile, parts of Texas and Missouri have been impacted by heavy rains and high winds.

An EF-2 tornado with winds above 110 miles per hour was reported in the Lone Star State.