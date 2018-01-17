Winter Storm Striking from Texas to Maine with 90 Million People in the Path of Danger

Some 90 million people are in the path of a winter storm that's bearing down on the US from Texas to Maine.

Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and much of New England are in the strike zone of the most severe weather.



The storm is expected to intensify around the East Coast bringing lots of snow, ice and bitter cold weather.



Officials in North Carolina declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm's arrival.



"We know that forecasts can change quickly," warned North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. "We are preparing now and we encourage you to do the same."



The impact of the storm is already being felt from San Antonio to Shreveport as ice-covered bridges and roadways made for treacherous driving conditions.



Houston was hit especially hard with multiple accidents.



"If you don't have to be on the roads, please don't be on the roads," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.



Dangerous wind chills prompted schools to close across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia and five other states.



Dramatic time lapse video showed a big cloud moving over the "Big Easy" as residents of New Orleans braced for the storm.



This was the scene further north in St. Francisville, Louisiana, as that city and nearby Baton Rouge got a dose of the winter weather.



On Interstate 65 near Bonnieville, Kentucky, a major pile-up because of a multi-vehicle wreck that injured at least seven passengers on a Greyhound bus – traffic at a standstill for miles.



All this wintry weather causing havoc at airports.

Nearly 14,000 flights have been canceled or delayed creating travel nightmares from Texas to Maine as northern states prepared for the latest winter onslaught.

