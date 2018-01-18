Wintry Blast Brings Chaos and Death to the Deep South

This isn't the kind of weather most southerners signed up for.

The southern US is shoveling out after a slow-moving winter storm dumped almost a foot of snow in some areas and killed at least 10 people.

New Orleans was under a deep freeze warning.

New Orleans resident Michele Ulness said, "It’s crazy for us in the Deep South because we don’t have any, you know, anything that’s prepared for this kind of weather, and our pipes are freezing. The sun feels good. That’s the redeeming thing right now.”

Some residents in the Atlanta suburbs made the most of a rare snowy day with golf cart sledding.

Peachtree City high-schooler Christina Valencia said, "Living in Georgia we don't get snow very often so it's really a great surprise and we can look outside and see snow. I know we are going to have a great snow day."

Another Georgian, Mike Luciano, said, "It's rare here, this is the second time this year we've had snow, most years we don't get any so this is great fun."

At least four people died in Louisiana, including an eight-month-old baby in a car that slid into a canal in suburban New Orleans. The dead child's mother was in critical condition.



Two others died along an icy stretch of I-75 southeast of Atlanta.

In North Carolina, state troopers responded to 1,600 crashes. About 30,000 homes and businesses were without power.

Some parts of the Tar Heel state saw as much as 10 inches of snow.

The cold drove record electrical usage in parts of the South, where many homes rely on electricity for heating and hot water.

But some southerners still loved this rare glimpse of what many northerners wished they had a lot less of.

Georgia resident Susan Luciano marveled at the winter wonderland around her, saying, "It is beautiful, this is God's masterpiece."