Woman Testifies in Church to Being Raped by Mother's Boyfriend - Pastor Responds

Video of a woman testifying in church that she was raped when she was 8-years-old is making its rounds on the internet.

On Jan. 21, the woman, who identified herself as Sophia Lawrence, told the congregation of Agape Life Outreach Center In Skokie, IL that the man who abused her was her mother's boyfriend.

"I was raped at 8-and-a-half years old. I kept it to myself because I didn't know who to trust...I was 8-and-a-half when my mother's boyfriend took my childhood away from me, but God," Lawrence said.

Her mother screamed at the confession, threatening her, "The devil! My God! God will kill you for that!"

"The blood of Jesus is against you," Lawrence's mother continued.

Lawrence went on to say, "My mother knew about it. My mom came to me two days ago. My mom was raped. It's not that, I'm bringing awareness."

Congregants responded in shock and denial as chaos erupted in the service. Several women surrounded Lawrence in an attempt to end the testimony while others tried to quiet her mother who was standing and shouting.

"No, no, no! The blood of Jesus. She is lying. And the blood of Jesus against you," the mother can be heard saying in the video.

The service was immediately dismissed.

Meanwhile, the pastor of the church, Pastor Arlem Brown said the video doesn't tell the full story.

I've know this family for quite a while," Brown said in an interview with CBN News.

He added that has been counseling Lawrence and her mother about the alleged rape for about a year.

"In our counseling sessions she made mention that her mom knew about it, but talking with the Mom she says she has never known anything about the situation," said Brown.

On the Sunday the video was made, he said Lawrence asked if she could tell the church how God has helped her to overcome the abuse and her plans to start a non-profit organization to help other sex abuse survivors. He said he was not aware that she was going have the confession secretly recorded.

"She spoke with the producer of the services and says to him that she has finally gotten over it and she wanted to give her testimony. She also came to me and explained the situation that Sunday and that she wants to bring awareness and open a foundation. Upon those premises we gave her the opportunity," said Brown. "Our intention was for her to talk about what happened to her to bring awareness and to be of help to her and to anybody else."

Family therapist and best-selling author Linda Mintle says while she doesn't have full knowledge of this case, it is not uncommon for mothers to be in denial or to not know that their child is being abused.

"Many times the mother has been sexually abused as well and didn't know how to deal with, other times, they lose support or the man will walk out and leave them alone," said Mintle. "Sometimes the mom can be abused physically if she talks."

However, said Mintle, Lawrence's decision to share about the abuse at church as a surprise to her mother was not appropriate.

Meanwhile, Pastor Brown addressed the sexual abuse allegation by inviting a specialist who deals with sexual assault to the church to discuss abuse.

In a Facebook Live video, Brown is seen introducing a woman from Northwest Center Against Sexual Assault, an agency that provides free services to sexual assault survivors and their loved ones.

"We are providing support and help to everybody who have been sexually assaulted," Brown says in the video.

The rep, only identified as Stephanie, said that she was thrilled that Agape had chosen to partner with them in in their mission of ending sexual violence and supporting survivors of sexual violence.

Mintle says the need for other churches to do the same is great.

She said, "We, the church, can be a place where both men and women can be themselves, be accepted as they are and recognized as people made in the image of God. We can be an outpost of love and a viable alternative from secular thinking. By our prayer and care, we can also be a place of refuge, healing, restoration, for the victims of sexual violence."

"It is possible for a victimized woman to have her humanity and value re-affirmed and learn, or relearn, that Christ loves her.

The church should be a place of both healing and hope. This happens when the church responds in a supportive way. But don't women wonder "Do I pursue justice or extend grace," she continued.

"The truth is, we need to do both. Report the incidents and the men to the company or place of harassment. Then continue to talk openly with someone you trust, by God's grace, you can extend grace, offer forgiveness and hold no bitterness against them. This is a process that requires prayer, support," said Mintle.