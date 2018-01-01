World Welcomes 2018 with a Bang Despite Tight Security and Frigid Temps

From the far corners of the world, in countries like India, Australia and Greece, people welcomed 2018 with a bang.

In Iraqi towns and cities once held by ISIS terrorists, crowds also gathered to welcome the new year and look ahead to their new future.

In places like Ukraine and Russia, were simmering tensions still continue following the crisis in Crimea revelers were hoping for a more peaceful year ahead.

"To be honest, it would be really great if these problems with Ukraine came to an end finally," remarked Anastasia, a resident of Moscow.

Across Europe, from London to Frankfurt, thousands also braved frigid temperatures for the special moment.

"It's incredible, beautiful, perfect. It's a little cold but it's definitely worth it," said a Spaniard tourist visiting France.

In terrorist targets like Paris, which has been hit by a series of attacks in recent years, the celebrations took place under tight security.

And speaking of cold temperatures, throngs of New Yorkers and tourists from around the world ushered in 2018 in what was officially the second-coldest New Year celebrations on record.

"I didn't expect it to be this cold. I knew it was going to be cold but not this cold," said Lis Cortes, visiting from Phoenix, Arizona.

It was only 10 degrees in the Big Apple at midnight, but that clearly didn't stop people from partying.

In case you were wondering, the coldest ball drop celebration was in 1917, when temperatures in New York City barely inched about 1 degree.