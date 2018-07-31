Build the Wall? Jihad Expert Says Terrorists Exploiting Vulnerable Border

Also, is Turkey still supporting ISIS terrorists? Watch Gary Lane's "Where in The World" interview with Robert Spencer for more insights on ISIS, Islamic terrorism, Turkey, and jihad.

President Trump insists he'll shut down the federal government if Congress does not act this fall to fund a wall along the US southern border.

Some members of Congress oppose the funding, and many liberals support fewer restrictions on immigration. Leftists demonstrate against immigration enforcement and want to abolish ICE.

But what effect would an open border have on the federal government's ability to monitor and prevent terrorists from entering the United States?

Robert Spencer, author of the new book, The History of Jihad from Muhammed to ISIS is concerned. He is director of Jihad Watch, and an expert on Islamic terrorism and jihad.

"It's noteworthy that in Laredo,Texas there have been around 200 Bangladeshi nationals who have been apprehended trying to cross the border illegally," explained Spencer. "So, you've got to wonder, is ISIS among them, are they among the Bangladeshis trying to get illegally into the United States?"

Spencer says since their defeat in Iraq and Syria, Islamic State terrorists have been active in many countries, including Bangladesh where they have recruited Muslims for jihad.

Spencer says it would stand to reason that if they know the US border is vulnerable, ISIS and other terrorists would try to exploit it.

Multiple fact checkers insist that terrorists have not crossed into the US via Mexico. But Jihad Watch and others cite the case of Somali Abdulahi Sharif as just one example of terrorist infiltration. Sharif committed an act of terrorism in Alberta, Canada in early October 2017. The 30-year old Muslim entered the US through the San Ysidro port of entry in 2011.

An immigration judge ordered his deportation, but the Obama administration embraced a policy of catch and release. Sharif was freed on supervised release. He disappeared and showed up six years later in Edmonton.

That's where he was arrested after stabbing a police officer and mowing down four pedestrians with a truck. Authorities found an ISIS flag in his car.

