Chuck Norris' Blistering Critique of the Dems: 'Would Reject Moses if Trump Nominated Him'

Actor Chuck Norris, who has always let his conservatism be known in public circles, has written a scathing opinion piece against Democrats, which was published on WND.com.

Norris, a native of Ryan, Oklahoma, supported President Donald Trump during his campaign for the presidency in 2016.

In his op-ed column, the movie and television actor writes about last Wednesday as being one of the worst days for the Democratic Party since Donald Trump's election. The announcement that US Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy was retiring.

"Before the president and other conservative lawmakers even convened to discuss Justice Kennedy's possible replacements, liberals and progressives whined and cried injustice as they predicted the certain overturn of Roe v. Wade and the demise of modern left shifts in social equality," Norris writes.

"Leading liberals had a complete meltdown over the thought that another conservative might be appointed to the court. Apocalyptic fear and pandemonium immediately hit the fan and airwaves from mainstream media news stations to the blogosphere," he points out.

"Many other Dems have complained that two chief justice appointments by the president in the first 16 months of his term is unprecedented and unfair," Norris continued. "Wait. What's wrong with this picture? Does anyone remember the presidencies of former presidents Clinton and Obama?"

Norris reminds the reader that both Clinton and Obama appointed two Supreme Court justices during their first two years of office. Clinton appointed Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer. Obama appointed Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan.

He also says Republican and Independents lawmakers at that time did what the US Constitution says they must do. The sitting president has the honor, duty and the right to nominate his choices to the highest court in the land.

"And yet now, Dems are wholehearted and even ferociously committed to stop president Trump's pick no matter who it is and what the cost? the actor writes. "It seems the only thing that would satisfy Dems is if they get to appoint who they want whether a Democratic or Republican president is in the White House."

Norris quotes his friend former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's statement to Fox News when he said, "If he put Moses up for the possibility of being Supreme Court Justice – the ultimate lawgiver, the Ten Commandments – they would still be against it."

The actor, who is a devout Christian, also points out how many depictions of Moses appear on the Supreme Court building, in the Chamber of the US House of Representatives and in several other places throughout the Washington, DC area.

Norris also makes an appeal to his fellow citizens.

"As president Trump reduces the candidate list among his possible nominations to replace Justice Kennedy, with the goal of announcing his chosen nominee on July 9, we the people need to pray for him and the entire affirming process through the U.S. Senate," Norris writes. "We could honestly use a Moses about now, because, as the Architect of the Capitol described his actions: he "transformed a wandering people into a nation."