Does Trump Want To 'Fire' NATO? The President Sees America is Getting Fleeced

NATO has outlived its usefulness and its high price tag, and there's a man in the Oval Office who knows it.

When the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was formed, Josef Stalin and his Kremlin successors would have happily marched the Red Army through Germany's Fulda Gap and all the way to the Atlantic if there was no force to stop them.

No serious military analyst can say such a threat exists today. One large U.S. Army base in Poland would be enough to keep the Russians on their side of the border.

On top of that, Russia and many of the European members of NATO are now major trading partners. Germany's heavy reliance on Russian oil and gas prompted President Trump's comment Wednesday that Germany is "controlled" by Russia. While the baying left-wing media wants you to think this was an incredibly stupid statement by Trump, it wasn't stupid at all.

In an exchange with the NATO Secretary General, Trump said, "So we're supposed to protect (NATO) against Russia but they're (Germany) paying billions of dollars to Russia and I think that's very inappropriate. And the former Chancellor of Germany is the head of the pipeline company that is supplying the gas. Ultimately, Germany will have almost 70% of their country controlled by Russia with natural gas. So you tell me, is that appropriate?"

Germany's leaders, who think our president is an idiot, not only decided to buy their energy from an enemy, one that would certainly turn off the spigot in a war with NATO; but, in a country largely devoid of energy resources except for some coal, also decided to shut down Germany's 17 nuclear power stations by 2022.

Now, that's stupid.

Something else that is stupid: hard-working American taxpayers paying to defend extremely wealthy, largely ungrateful European nations who don't need it or deserve it.

NATO's charter requires its 28 members to spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defense. The U.S. spends 3.6% of its GDP on defense. Only Greece, the UK, Estonia and Poland meet the spending requirement.

Every other member was below the 2% threshold. That's 23 nations.

American tax dollars allow Left-wing European governments to continue their lavish welfare wonderlands while under-funding their militaries. Germany, one of the richest nations in the world, has been known to use broomsticks instead of machine guns to train its troops.

It apparently took a businessman/president to finally see that America has been getting fleeced.



One writer noted that Trump is behaving toward NATO the way he did on his TV show The Apprentice when he was looking to fire someone.

Will Trump "fire" NATO? Disbanding the alliance seems highly unlikely, but Trump sees that equitable burden sharing and perhaps even a major restructuring are in order.

That means the free-loading ways of deadbeat NATO members may finally be over.