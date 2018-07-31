Heartwarming Viral Video: Dad's Surprise for Daughter Shows Depths of a Father's Love

All many parents hope to do is to give their children everything they want in life — and for some, it takes working three jobs just to provide the necessities.

At least that's the story for Pittsburgh father Ricky Smith, who balances shifts at McDonald's, Popeye's and the Circle K convenience store just to make ends meet.

So when his 14-year-old daughter came back from dress shopping for her school dance asking if a $200 dress was possible, he told her he didn't think they could afford it.

"I looked at the price and I was like, 'Uh, not really sure, but I can see what I can do,'" Smith told ABC News.

Smith said he was already working at least six days a week, sometimes seven, but he wanted to make sure his little girl's special night was perfect. So he picked up extra shifts working until he made enough extra money to buy the dress.

In a heartwarming video that's gone viral, Smith surprises his daughter Neveaha with her dream dress.

"I was working at McDonald's that day and I put the dress in the back," Smith said. "She came and I brought it out and told her that her grandmother bought it for her and I told her, 'This ain't the dress you wanted, but I hope you like it.'"

Neveaha said, "I was thinking, 'This is going to be an old lady dress."

When Smith unzipped the bag unveiling the $200 dress Neveaha had picked out, she said she was overcome with emotion.

"My heart felt like there was more love in it than there was before," Neveaha said. "I love him and I'm really happy that's he's my father."

Smith said the look on her face was priceless.

"All I can really do was smile," he said.

For many, the simple act shows just how far a father will go for his children and represents something even bigger: our Heavenly Father's love for us.

Matthew 7:11 reads: "If you then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!"