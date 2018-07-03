Hundreds Mourn 3-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death at Her Own Birthday Party

Hundreds of people gathered Monday to mourn the death of a three-year-old girl who was killed in a mass stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho this weekend.

Roughly 1,500 people attended the vigil at City Hall, holding signs, flowers, and candles. Meanwhile, churches in the area are praying for the victims and donating to their recovery costs.

One church is Cathedral of the Rockies, which raised more than $5000 for the victims of the attack.

"That will help pay for hospital costs, relocation costs -- some of these families are being relocated to other apartment complexes," Rev. Jenny Willison told CBN News. "Our Boise community has been phenomenal and has really been surrounding these families."

The attack happened Saturday evening at the Wylie Street Station Apartment complex. Refugee families were celebrating the birthday of three-year-old Ruya when Timmy Kinner, 30, interrupted and began stabbing attendees.

He killed the little girl and nine other refugees were injured.

"Our victims are some of the newest member of our community," Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said at a news conference Sunday. Those who were injured in the attack had fled violence in Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia.

Police say Kinner had been staying with a woman at the apartment complex who opened up her home to him. However, she soon asked him to leave due to his behavior.

Kinner left but returned to the complex on Saturday "to extract vengeance," Bones said.

"The crime scene, the faces of the parents struggling, the tears streaming down their faces, the faces of children in hospital beds will be something I will carry with me for the rest of my life," Bones said

Kinner has been charged with several felonies including first-degree murder.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty under Idaho Law.

Ada Country Persecutor Jan Bennetts said her office has not decided if they will seek the death penalty because those "high-level decisions" can only be made after all the facts are in.