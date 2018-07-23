'I Was Being Led by God': NFL Player Rescues Man Trapped in Car That Fell From Parking Garage

A New Orleans Saints player helped rescue a man trapped in a car after it fell from the fourth floor of a parking garage in downtown New Orleans.

The Times-Picayune reported 25-year-old defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen was eating at a nearby restaurant with his family when the crash happened.

"People were screaming; it sounded like a bomb or an earthquake or something," Loewen said, according to the newspaper.

The NFL player said he rushed to the scene a week ago Sunday to help after seeing the SUV upside down, lying on its roof.

The courageous player said he knew he had to help.

"There were a bunch of people standing around, but not approaching the car and I was like, 'What's up, let's help this guy,'" Loewen said. "I mean, obviously there was someone in there; I wasn't going to just stand by and watch. It was a life or death situation," he said.

"There was no way I could have dragged him out of that, so I called for people to come help, and about 10 of us flipped the car onto its side," Loewen went on to say, according to The Times-Picayune.

"At the time, I had extreme confidence," he said, ESPN reported. "I had no hesitation at all about what needed to be done. And it was just that kind of feeling and the adrenaline pumping."

"I mean, that's life to the fullest right there. I felt like I was being led by God to go help that man," Loewen continued.

The group eventually pushed the car right side up.

Loewen recalled that another bystander discovered the driver was still conscious. The bystander had crawled into the vehicle and opened the back passenger door.

It was then the defensive lineman ripped the door off its hinges from the outside and spoke to the driver, the newspaper reported.

"He didn't say much, he was just thanking us all," Loewen explained. "I hugged him and told him he was going to be ok, and then I prayed with him."

"I couldn't tell how bad his injuries were, but there was a lot of blood and broken glass," he continued.

Paramedics eventually removed the man from the SUV.

"It was a life-changing experience," the professional football player said.

He went on to say that he "can't stop thinking about him (the driver) and praying that he's all right."

The Times-Picayune reported that a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said last Monday that the causes of the crash were being investigated. He said it's expected the driver will survive.