'Impeach 45' Anti-Trump Clothing Found on Walmart's Website Sparks Outrage by Customers

Anti-President Donald Trump "Impeach 45" clothing found on Walmart's website angered customers to the point that a #boycottwalmart campaign was launched on Twitter.

However, it appears the company has pulled the apparel from its site. CBN News searched for the clothing and received a response on the website, "Sorry... The page you are looking for could not be found," and "Sorry, no products matched 'Impeach 45'".

Fast Company reported Walmart pulled the clothing from its website.

International Business Times reported that Ryan Fournier, the chairman of Students for Trump, was among the first to find the merchandise on Walmart.com. He tweeted, "@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send?"

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

Fox News reported after a quick search on Walmart's website, it found four companies selling Trump impeachment merchandise.

"These items were sold by third-party sellers on our open marketplace, and were not offered directly by Walmart," a company spokesperson said, according to Fox News. "We're removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies."

CBN News searched on Walmart.com for "Make America Great Again" merchandise and found a lot of items with that slogan.

"This appears to be a partisan move for a company that has been working hard to cater to the heartland, where many Trump supporters live, and urban centers, which tend to be more Democratic," a writer for Fast Company wrote, referring to Walmart removing the anti-Trump merchandise.

CBN News attempted to contact Walmart officials for a statement about the Impeach 45 clothing and the #boycottwalmart campaign on social media. At the time of publication, the company had not yet responded to our inquiry.