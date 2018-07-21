Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Is God Bringing a Great Awakening to America?

07-21-2018
Steve Warren
5812088888001
CBNSHOWCASESTREAMING072118_HD1080_0.466_1349.952
5812088888001

Is God Bringing a Great Awakening to America?

CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It's also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and interceding for our nation and the world.

Is God bringing revival to America? Find out the latest that is happening around the country and efforts by believers to see renewal in the church and society. 

Join CBN News anchor Mark Martin for these stories and more.  Just click the player above.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles