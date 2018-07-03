'Kids Are Able to See People Who Defy Rigid Gender Restrictions': Drag Queen Story Hour Coming to More Public Libraries

A public library in Virginia Beach, VA is the latest location set to host a "Drag Queen Story Hour," (DQSH) event for kids as young as two.

Several of these events involving drag queens reading to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores, have been held across the country as part of a national initiative. The programs have also taken place internationally.

The expressions on these children's faces at recent drag queen library events show a variety of emotions as they attempt to process what they're experiencing.

After an anonymous tip, CBN News confirmed that an event is listed on the Virginia Beach Public Library's website.



"Drag Queen Story Hour With Gillette Black" is slated for July 28, August 25, and September 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the TCC/City Joint-Use Library.

According to its website, "DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real."



The program is aimed at very young children such as toddlers (2-3 years), preschool (3-5 years), and early elementary grades K-2 (5-8 years).

CBN News contacted TCC/City Joint-Use Library several times for an interview to discuss the reading event but at the time of the publication of this story had not heard back from them.

Last Summer the Boston Public Library came under fire after hosting a similar event sponsored by "The Boston Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence," a group of drag queens who dress as Catholic nuns.

"It's pretty clear that DQSH was created to normalize LGBTQ lifestyles within our culture and that they are specifically focusing on children," said Marnie Deaton, President of the Family Policy Network. "However, people are not able to change their gender any more than we are able to change our age or race or height. Exposing children, or anyone, to the false idea that gender is something that can be changed will only lead to sorrow."



And there are more signs of different avenues of society embracing gender fluidity as normal - even in classic children's books.

The New Yorker recently took to Twitter to highlight an article it published two years ago called, "Frog and Toad," An Amphibious Celebration of Same-Sex Love."

In the article, the daughter of Arnold Lobel, author the children's book, suggested "that there's another dimension to the series's sustained popularity. Frog and Toad are 'of the same sex, and they love each other'," and that "'Frog and Toad' really was the beginning of him coming out."

"Arnold Lobel's Frog and Toad" endures as an amphibious celebration of same-sex love," the magazine tweeted.

Andrew Klavan, author and host of "The Andrew Klavan Show," criticized the comment saying in a tweet, "It's here! The stupidest tweet of the year! Thank you, thank you, @NewYorker!"

It's here! The stupidest tweet of the year! Thank you, thank you, @NewYorker! https://t.co/9qdQlRQdBg — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) July 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Deaton urges parents to get the word out about the meetings, but she also says believers should see this as an opportunity to share the love of Christ.

"I think the most loving response, if you are strong in your faith, is to attend (without children) and try to get to know some of the people there (either presenting or attending) and invite them to your church and/or share the gospel with them," she said in an interview with CBN News. "How will they hear without a preacher?"

She continued, "Remember that we were once just as lost and without hope. Please remember that the organizers and the children attending are people created in the image of God, for whom Christ died. Please pray with me that they would come to know Jesus love and forgiveness."