Kids Return Wallet Filled with $700, Praised for Doing the 'Right Thing'

This is the story of three children who have proved the doubters wrong about the younger generation.

13-year-old Haylie Wenke, her six-year-old brother, Regan, and their friend, Ashely Dayton were on their way to a water park earlier this month in Aurora, Colorado. The trio were riding their bikes when they spied a wallet containing $700 laying in a driveway.

The children didn't think of the found wallet as any type of treasure. You know – finder's keeper's losers weepers. Instead, they decided to return it to the owner.

They found the wallet in the driveway of Jamie Carlton and all three went to knock on the front door to return it. However, no one was home. Instead, they were greeted by an electronic surveillance system complete with a camera with a wide-angle lens. After ringing the doorbell, the system told the kids to leave a message.

"We found your wallet outside of your car and we just thought we would give it back to you," Haylie says. "I'm going to put it over here so no one takes any money. You're welcome. Thank you."

Carlton told KDVR-TV the wallet belonged to their son.

"We just thought it would be a good thing to do," Haylie Wenke told the television station. "It just feels good because we really didn't need the money. So we just decided to give it back."

Carlton posted the video on Facebook hoping he would be able to contact the kids, which he did.

As of Tuesday, the video of the children returning the wallet has received more than 378,000 views and has also been shared almost 4,000 times.

"Unbelievable how far this has gone. Thank you all for the positive comments about these wonderful kids!!," Carlton wrote on Facebook.