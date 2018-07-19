Mark Zuckerberg Clarifies Why Facebook Allows Holocaust Denial and Other Conspiracy Theories

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is trying to clarify his controversial comments about Holocaust deniers after major backlash.

During an interview, Zuckerberg is quoted saying some deniers who post on Facebook aren't "intentionally getting it wrong."

In the interview published on Recode , Zuckerberg had been discussing what content Facebook would remove and why they allow conspiracy theories to be distributed on the site.

Zuckerberg said, "I'm Jewish, and there's a set of people who deny that the Holocaust happened. I find that deeply offensive. But at the end of the day, I don't believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong. I don't think that they're intentionally getting it wrong."

He went on to say, "It's hard to impugn intent and to understand the intent. I just think, as abhorrent as some of those examples are, I think the reality is also that I get things wrong when I speak publicly."

His comments drew immediate criticism. Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, released a statement targeting Zuckerberg's comments.

"Facebook has a moral and ethical obligation not to allow its dissemination," he wrote.

Other activists took to social media to express their disdain.

“Holocaust denial is a willful, deliberate and longstanding deception tactic by anti-Semites that is incontrovertibly hateful, hurtful, and threatening to Jews.” Read the full statement from our CEO @JGreenblattADL pic.twitter.com/vF5ydzplKM — ADL (@ADL_National) July 18, 2018

My general point that no one should be doing the filtering of news for 2.1 billion people. But Mark Zuckerberg defending the sincerity of Holocaust deniers suggests that we may have picked the single worst person to do what is an impossible job. pic.twitter.com/j3GELcn0w4 — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) July 18, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg is unwilling to ban far-right fake news sites like InfoWars because he’s afraid of losing far-right users, and he should just admit it. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 18, 2018

Holocaust deniers are malicious, violent, and mean exactly what they say. They deny the genocide of six million Jews and others, including five of my family members. For Mark Zuckerberg, one of the most powerful men in the world, to cut them slack is despicable. — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) July 18, 2018

This is what gets me. Zuckerberg has been largely radio silent since Cambridge Analytica. His first major media event since, and he just blurts out “Holocaust deniers don’t have bad intent.” This wasn’t a mistatement. Facebook leadership just fundamentally has no moral compass. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) July 19, 2018

Zuckerberg sent @karaswisher and the rest of us a clear message today. He can’t be trusted as an editor of our news. Being really good at building a social network has nothing to do with being really smart about other things. We really need to learn that lesson. — Dave Pell (@davepell) July 19, 2018

Within hours, Zuckerberg had already sent a follow-up email to clarify his remarks.

"There's one thing I want to clear up. I personally find Holocaust denial deeply offensive, and I absolutely didn't intend to defend the intent of people who deny that," he wrote in the email.

CNN reports that under Facebook's new policy, a major conspiracy site known as Infowars will still remain on its platform and does not violate community standards.

Facebook's new policy will include working to remove content that is flagged, escalated, and confirmed by local partners as false and possibly contributing to violence.