Mark Zuckerberg Clarifies Why Facebook Allows Holocaust Denial and Other Conspiracy Theories

“Holocaust denial is a willful, deliberate and longstanding deception tactic by anti-Semites that is incontrovertibly hateful, hurtful, and threatening to Jews.” Read the full statement from our CEO @JGreenblattADL pic.twitter.com/vF5ydzplKM
— ADL (@ADL_National) July 18, 2018
My general point that no one should be doing the filtering of news for 2.1 billion people. But Mark Zuckerberg defending the sincerity of Holocaust deniers suggests that we may have picked the single worst person to do what is an impossible job. pic.twitter.com/j3GELcn0w4
— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) July 18, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg is unwilling to ban far-right fake news sites like InfoWars because he’s afraid of losing far-right users, and he should just admit it.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 18, 2018
Holocaust deniers are malicious, violent, and mean exactly what they say. They deny the genocide of six million Jews and others, including five of my family members.
For Mark Zuckerberg, one of the most powerful men in the world, to cut them slack is despicable.
— marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) July 18, 2018
This is what gets me. Zuckerberg has been largely radio silent since Cambridge Analytica.
His first major media event since, and he just blurts out “Holocaust deniers don’t have bad intent.”
This wasn’t a mistatement. Facebook leadership just fundamentally has no moral compass.
— Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) July 19, 2018
Zuckerberg sent @karaswisher and the rest of us a clear message today.
He can’t be trusted as an editor of our news.
Being really good at building a social network has nothing to do with being really smart about other things.
We really need to learn that lesson.
— Dave Pell (@davepell) July 19, 2018