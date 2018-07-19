NBA Champ Steph Curry Announces New Plans to Take His Faith to the Big Screen

NBA star Steph Curry has stepped off the court after another hugely successful basketball season, including an NBA Championship win with the Golden State Warriors, and now he's stepping into a new role.

The Christian athlete has announced plans to work with his production company Unanimous to create several faith-based family-friendly films.

In an interview with Variety , Curry says this will be the first time he won't play any basketball for a three-week period, instead focusing on his films.

Curry said some of the films in the works will be stories with biblical Christmas and Easter themes, but won't be "overly religious."

"It's not about me hitting people over the head with a Bible and telling them they have to believe a certain thing, or think a certain way," Curry told Variety.

Another film in the making, Church Hoppers, will be a comedy where a group of guys help their friend navigate the dating scene at a series of churches.

Variety reports there will also be projects with sports and family themes.

Curry formed Unanimous Media with Jeron Smith, a former Nike brand manager and White House deputy director of digital strategy during the Obama administration, along with producer Erick Peyton.

Curry's life verse appears to be Philippians 4:13 which states, "I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength." He includes the reference on his basketball shoes and on his Twitter bio.