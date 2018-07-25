'Parents... Deserve the Right to Know': RNC Passes 'Parents' Rights' Sex Ed Resolution

The Republican National Committee unanimously passed a resolution recently, demanding that state lawmakers do more to protect children from controversial sex ed curricula and to give parents a say in what their kids are taught, Family Research Council reported.

The RNC's vote happened during its summer meeting last weekend.

FRC, a conservative Christian organization, reported that Cynthia Dunbar, Virginia's national committeewoman, said decisions involving sex ed need to be put in the hands of parents.

"I'm thrilled this resolution passed," Dunbar said after the vote, according to FRC. "This should not be a partisan issue."

"Parents everywhere deserve the right to know what their children are being taught and afforded an opportunity to consent to it," she continued.

"Under the RNC's new language, the party will put its energy into 'parents' rights' provisions that would force school districts to get moms' and dads' written permission before moving forward with any sex-ed material," the FRC article stated.

The organization says parents are upset about curricula that glamorizes "dangerous sex acts, gender confusion, and the LGBT agenda."

Parents in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, north of Philadelphia, brought their concerns before the East Penn School Board last month about videos shown to their children, WFMZ.com reported.

According to the news outlet, the speakers told the board that during the week of April 23, the entire student body watched videos during homeroom that involved homosexual and transgender lifestyles.

A parent of a student at Emmaus High School, Mike Huff, said the videos were "purposeful, planned, indoctrination videos" that opposed his son's heterosexual orientation, WFMZ.com reported.

Huff said the students and parents did not know about the content of the videos before they were shown.

"I do not support a publicly funded school pushing any political or social views on children," Huff said, according to WFMZ.com. "Not your political and social views. Not my political and social views. None."

"Our community deserves much better than this from the administration and the school board," said Michelle Blagbrough, a parent in the East Penn School District, who also spoke at the meeting, WFMZ.com reported.

The news outlet went on to say that Superintendent Michael Schilder said the videos were connected to projects by students who are members of the Gay Straight Alliance Club. The videos led up to a national Day of Silence, which promotes LGBT rights.

According to WFMZ.com, the superintendent said no parents were told about the videos beforehand, but the event has been taking place at Emmaus High School for the last four or five years.

"This was student work; this wasn't staff work," Schilder said. "This was not curriculum... This was student work that needs to be protected from public scrutiny."

Another example of parental frustration involves the "Activist Mommy" Elizabeth Johnston, who organized a Sex Ed Sit Out in April, in which thousands of people around the world took part, FRC reported.

"We have a letter that they can send to their principal explaining why because we are protesting graphic, gender-bending sex education in the schools," Johnston told CBN News.

"It's been brought to the attention of some of us mothers that parents are grieved and increasingly troubled about the graphic nature of sex education," she continued. "Even as young as elementary school students are being subjected to this."

"We send our kids to school to learn reading and writing and science and history, not how to question whether they really are a boy or a girl and certainly not how to have anal and oral sex," she said.

FRC stated the Republican National Committee's resolution is "the first time the RNC has directly taken on the tactics of the far-Left...."

"So our hats go off to the RNC for joining us in this fight and demanding parents have a say!" the organization exclaimed.