'Salvation Is the Most Important Thing': Fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Continues to Reach People After His Death

A Milwaukee police officer shot and killed in the line of duty last week is being remembered as a great man of faith.

One of his pastors at Grace Community Church near Milwaukee told CBN News that Officer Michael Michalski, 52, accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior five years ago and had a huge impact on his community.

"He was extraordinary; he really was – a standup guy, honest, a man of integrity," Founding Pastor Ted Groves said. "And he was sort of that way before he was saved. He was already a good guy."

"But when he became a Christian, he was amazing," Groves continued. "That's the type of guy he was."

Groves said Michalski continues to reach many people through his passing. He told CBN News a video recording of the officer's testimony, recorded two years ago, has gone viral.

"And right now more than ever, we are telling the people in Milwaukee God is sovereign – a tragedy happens – He allows it for a reason, for a purpose," Groves said.

"And it's becoming evident – this video that's gone viral has been played even by the media and the secular media in Milwaukee," he continued.

"A lawyer in our church says, 'Wow, the TV news is preaching the Gospel!'" Groves told CBN News. "Because they're actually playing his video where he's giving his testimony."

In the video, Michalski talked about the hope he's found in today's world by reading John 3:16-17 in the Bible.

"'For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life,'" he read in the video.

"'For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved,'" he continued. "That's the answer right there – to be saved."

"Salvation is the most important thing in the world both now and hereafter," Michalski concluded. "If you are not saved, nothing really matters."

The Journal Sentinel reported that Michalski was shot and killed Wednesday night as he tried to take into custody a convicted felon, who was wanted on drug and domestic violence offenses.

The suspect in his murder has been arrested, the newspaper reported.

Funeral services for the fallen officer are to be held this Wednesday at Oak Creek Assembly of God.

A Milwaukee Police Department-sanctioned GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help his family "with any expenses related to his untimely and tragic death."