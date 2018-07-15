Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

This Doctor Asked Terminally Ill Children ‘What Gave Life Meaning’ Their Answers Are Stirring

07-15-2018
Amber C. Strong

Palliative Care Physician Alastair McAlpine asked terminally ill children ‘what they’d enjoyed in life’ and ‘what gave it meaning.”  

He then posted their answers on Twitter. Their responses are wise and a sharp reminder of things that are important.

People, loved ones, furry friends, adventures and books.

The children longed for living breathing things that brought them joy. Oh, and ice cream.

Former first lady Barbara Bush famously said," At the end of your life you will never regret not having passed one more test, not winning one more verdict, or not closing one more deal. You will regret time not spent with a husband, a friend, a child or a parent."

The Bible reminds believers our lives are but “a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away.”

If these things are true, what are you doing with your life? There are phone calls to make, worship services to attend, time to spend in prayer with the Lord, adventures to embark upon, cookouts to hosts and loved ones to celebrate.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles