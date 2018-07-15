This Doctor Asked Terminally Ill Children ‘What Gave Life Meaning’ Their Answers Are Stirring

Palliative Care Physician Alastair McAlpine asked terminally ill children ‘what they’d enjoyed in life’ and ‘what gave it meaning.”

He then posted their answers on Twitter. Their responses are wise and a sharp reminder of things that are important.

For an assignment, I asked some of my terminal paediatric palliative care patients what they had enjoyed in life, and what gave it meaning. Kids can be so wise, y'know. Here are some of the responses (Thread).

First:

NONE said they wished they'd watched more TV

NONE said they should've spent more time on Face Book

NONE said they enjoyed fighting with others

NONE enjoyed hospital

MANY mentioned their pets:

'I love Rufus, his funny bark makes me laugh.'

'I love when Ginny snuggles up to me at night and purrs'

'I was happiest riding Jake on the beach.'

MANY mentioned their parents, often expressing worry or concern:

'Hope mum will be ok. She seems sad.'

'Dad mustn't worry. He'll see me again soon.'

'God will take care of my mum and dad when I'm gone'

MANY wished they had spent less time worrying about what others thought of them, and valued people who just treated them 'normally'.

'My real friends didn't care when my hair fell out.'

Take home message:

Take home message:

Be kind. Read more books. Spend time with your family. Crack jokes. Go to the beach. Hug your dog. Tell that special person you love them. These are the things these kids wished they could've done more. The rest is details. Oh... and eat ice-cream.

People, loved ones, furry friends, adventures and books.

The children longed for living breathing things that brought them joy. Oh, and ice cream.

Former first lady Barbara Bush famously said," At the end of your life you will never regret not having passed one more test, not winning one more verdict, or not closing one more deal. You will regret time not spent with a husband, a friend, a child or a parent."

The Bible reminds believers our lives are but “a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away.”

If these things are true, what are you doing with your life? There are phone calls to make, worship services to attend, time to spend in prayer with the Lord, adventures to embark upon, cookouts to hosts and loved ones to celebrate.