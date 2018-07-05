Trump Supporting Teen Attacked for Wearing 'Make America Great Again' Hat

When 16-year-old Hunter Richard went out with friends for a snack, he never imagined he'd be attacked for wearing his Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat.

"I support my President, and if you don't, let's have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off," Hunter told a local NBC affiliate . "I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me."

So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video) pic.twitter.com/B3QjBFIxPk — Brax (@brxpug) July 4, 2018

Video shows a man attacking Hunter while he and friends visited a Texas Whataburger restaurant Wednesday. The man grabbed Hunter's MAGA hat and pulled his hair and then violently dumped a drink on the teen before walking away, cursing.

"This will go great in my f–ing fireplace, @#!," the man said as he walked off with the hat.

Hunter's friend tweeted the video which has been viewed more then 2 million times since it was posted.

"So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face and mine..." reads the tweet.

But attacks on Trump supporters are nothing new. Members of the White House staff have been targeted lately.

And Comic book writer John Layman, known for his work in a number of Marvel Comics, recently insulted supporters of the President while promoting his upcoming comic book called, Leviathan.

"Well, it's not overtly political, but if a monster attacked a city in the U.S., the president would certainly have to deal with it, so we're kinda obligated to include the president, whoever the president is," Layman said in an interview with "Advenurers in Poor Taste."

"I don't intend to get too political in the book, because I don't want to insult any racist, brain-dead, knuckle-dragging, lead-paint-drinking, Trump-supporting mongoloids who may want to read this book," he also said.

Meanwhile, a police report has been filed in Hunter Richard's case.