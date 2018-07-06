Trump to Send a Signed Hat to Teen Assaulted for Wearing Red MAGA Hat

Sixteen-year-old Hunter Richard is getting a new "Make America Great Again" hat – one that will be signed by the president.

The teenager was recently attacked for wearing a red "MAGA" hat. An angry man identified as Kino Jimenez cursed at Hunter, ripped his hat from his head and threw a drink in his face at a Texas Whataburger this week.

So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video) pic.twitter.com/B3QjBFIxPk — Brax (@brxpug) July 4, 2018

Video of the attack went viral, with 9 million views as of Friday morning. Donald Trump, Jr. saw the video and asked Twitter users to help track down the teen so that he could send him a new MAGA hat signed by President Trump.

If someone can get me this young man's information I'll get him a new #maga hat... SIGNED by #potus!!! https://t.co/zHBz4gKpkf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2018

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Police Department has arrested the 30-year-old Jimenez at his home in Universal City and charged him with felony theft

The Rev. Franklin Graham linked the incident to words from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) who encouraged the Left to openly harass members of Trump's administration — an effort, she claimed, that is supported by God.

In a Facebook post, Graham wrote, "Maxine Waters is encouraging attacks and harassment against Trump administration members, which we've been seeing happen," Graham wrote.

"Now it's spilling over."