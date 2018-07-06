Displaying 30+ Stories
Trump to Send a Signed Hat to Teen Assaulted for Wearing Red MAGA Hat

07-06-2018
Dale Hurd
Sixteen-year-old Hunter Richard is getting a new "Make America Great Again" hat – one that will be signed by the president.
 
The teenager was recently attacked for wearing a red "MAGA" hat. An angry man identified as Kino Jimenez cursed at Hunter, ripped his hat from his head and threw a drink in his face at a Texas Whataburger this week.
Video of the attack went viral, with 9 million views as of Friday morning. Donald Trump, Jr. saw the video and asked Twitter users to help track down the teen so that he could send him a new MAGA hat signed by President Trump.
Meanwhile, the San Antonio Police Department has arrested the 30-year-old Jimenez at his home in Universal City and charged him with felony theft.
 
Leftists had started a GoFundMe campaign for Jimenez, saying he was "the victim of a witch hunt." They raised $85,000 before the campaign was deleted.
 
The Rev. Franklin Graham linked the incident to words from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) who encouraged the Left to openly harass members of Trump's administration — an effort, she claimed, that is supported by God.
 
In a Facebook post, Graham wrote, "Maxine Waters is encouraging attacks and harassment against Trump administration members, which we've been seeing happen," Graham wrote.
 
"Now it's spilling over."

 
 
 
 
 

