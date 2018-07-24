Trump to Strip Security Clearances from Ex-Officials Like Brennan, Who Called Trump 'Treasonous'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump wants to strip security clearances from at least six former intelligence officials from the Obama and Bush administrations who have been outspoken in criticizing him.

The White House says they've been using their access to intelligence information for political purposes.

It would be an unprecedented move by the administration. The idea apparently came from Republican Sen. Rand Paul who met with the president on Monday to discuss the plan.



One official, former CIA director John Brennan, was especially harsh last week. Brennan went all-out last week after the president met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He tweeted that Trump's press conference was "nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump's comments imbecilic--he is wholly in the pocket of Putin."

Sen. Paul said, "I think anyone who's calling the president, basically 'treasonous,' which would require the death penalty, is someone that is over the top and not showing the proper judgement."

The White House says Brennan and the others are using their security clearances for political and personal gain.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, "They've politicized and in some cases monetized their public service and their security clearances. And making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia or being influenced with Russia against the president is extremely inappropriate."

Two people on the president's list, former FBI Director James Comey and his deputy Andrew McCabe, have actually already lost their clearance after being fired.

Another official on the list, James Clapper, called the possible move an abuse of the clearance system. "This is a kind of petty way of retribution I suppose for speaking out against the president," Clapper said.

But former acting CIA Director Mike Morrell told CBS News that the purpose of extending security clearances is to benefit the US government, not the people who have them.