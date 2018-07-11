Viral Video: Christian 'Flash Mob' Breaks Out In Worship at Chick-fil-A

A group of Christians took over a Georgia Chick-fil-A restaurant when they broke out in a spontaneous flash mob singing "Every Praise."

The video was shared on Facebook and has garnered over six million views. It was posted by Chris Armstead who is a worship leader at East Cobb Church of Christ in Marietta, Georgia.

He and a group of friends kicked off the song in an impressive harmony before sitting down for their meal.

It wasn't long before bystanders were either joining in or pulling out their camera's to record the faith-filled performance.

Commenters took to Facebook saying it was "so beautiful" and "refreshing" to see the restaurant break out in worship.

One wrote, "Wonderful. I felt the touch of God on Facebook. Thank God for people who are not ashamed to show that He is the most high. We need more of this to happen. Thank you."