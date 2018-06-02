A Democratic Governor Just Signed One of the Nation’s Toughest Abortion Bans

It’s one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, and its biggest supporters are a pair of Democrats.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a ban this week on abortions after 15 weeks. Under the new law, anyone who performs an abortion after that time period faces up to two years in prison. There is no punishment for the woman.

The bill’s sponsor, state Senator John Milkovich, is also a Democrat.

"This is an important step forward in Louisiana's fight to protect the unborn," said Milkovich.

Pro-life advocates are praising the bipartisan move.

“We thank all pro-life lawmakers in Louisiana – especially pro-life Democrats like Governor Edwards and State Senator Milkovich for passing this legislation. They followed through on their pro-life principles and united across party lines to protect unborn children,” said Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

Edwards, a proud Catholic and pro-life advocate didn’t hide his convictions during his campaign.

In an ad, Edwards’ wife Donna recalls learning their daughter would be born with spina bifida. She says the doctor suggested an abortion.

“`I was devastated. But John Bel never flinched. He just said, 'No. No, we're going to love this baby no matter what,” she said.

The battle for the pro-life voice inside the Democratic party has been going on for years, with pro-life Democrats demanding support from the party.

They also believe the party's stance on abortion is often the main issue driving away moderate voters.

"There are so many people out there. I hear it all the time. I was doing an interview on the radio and some callers called in, I think three in a row said we would vote Democrat again if they would change their position on abortion," Democrats for Life of America Director Kristen Day told CBN News.

The bill still could still face a legal hurdle. A similar measure passed in Mississippi and is now in the hands of a federal court. The outcome of that case could determine the future of this one.