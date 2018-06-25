'Anti-Family' Republicans Join Democrats in California to Pass Latest Sexual Indoctrination Bill

Pro-family advocates are decrying an LGBT measure approved last week by the California State Senate's Education Committee, saying it amounts to nothing more than sexual indoctrination of school kids.

The bill in question, AB 2153, would require public schools to provide in-service training to teachers of students in grades 7 to 12 for "the support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) pupils as well as strategies to increase support for LGBTQ pupils and thereby improve overall school climate."

Randy Thomasson, president of the pro-family group SaveCalifornia.com, noted that the Democrat-controlled legislative body passed the measure with the help of "anti-family" Republican lawmakers.

"Joining all five Democrats on the committee in voting yes were the committee's two Republicans – Andy Vidak and Scott Wilk," he wrote of the June 20 vote by the Senate panel.

And on May 31, Thomasson noted, "This sexual brainwashing bill was approved by the Democrat-dominated California State Assembly – the 57 yeses were all Democrats except for three anti-family Republicans joining them."

Meanwhile, LGBT advocates, like Tracy Zhao, executive director at API Equality-LA, are praising the measure as a way to create a safe environment for bullied LGBT youth.

"We want all children, whether they're queer or straight, to have the opportunity to learn and succeed in a safe and supportive school environment," she said.

But Thomasson suggests the state's motives are neither academic or altruistic, reiterating that the goal is to indoctrinate kids with homosexuality.

"You see, liberal lawmakers want every teacher to forcibly indoctrinate children as young as kindergarten to unquestionably support these lifestyles while disparaging anyone who lovingly presents science proving these are unnatural and unhealthy behaviors," he charged.

"So while nearly three-fourths of 8th graders in California public schools cannot read, write, or compute at a proficient level," Thomasson continued, "government-school union bosses and Democrat state legislators are instead fixated on finding more ways to indoctrinate every child."