'Everything Does Happen for a Reason': Woman Abused as a Child Inspiring Thousands on Social Media

Dorothy Osborne is set to graduate with a master's degree in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington.

That may not sound like a big deal, but considering the obstacles she has overcome - it's huge.

Her story has recently gone viral on social media with many users sharing how it has inspired their lives.

"Now that's inspiring," wrote Angie Washington. "Nothing holding her back. Great example."

Emily Adelaide Kozlowski commented, "Y'all.....this story.....my word. All I can say is this is one STRONG woman!"

By the time she was nine years old, Osborne had been raped and molested. At the age of 12, she became pregnant and gave birth to a son at 13.

While in middle school she said she tried out for the track team. But a teacher told her she couldn't run track because of the results of her physical exam.

"You can't run track," the teacher explained, "You're pregnant," Osborne explained in an interview with the Star Telegraph.

She was in no way ready to be a mother.

"I had no idea," she said. "I was basically homeless. My parents were both drug addicts. Crack was the problem. I had no brothers or sisters. I was living with the father."

Osborne also wasn't sure if the relationship with the 17-year-old father was consensual.

"I think it was, but it was also me not really knowing at that age," she explained. "It was muddy. When the state got involved, they asked if this was statutory rape or molestation?"

On Thanksgiving day 1994, Osborne gave birth to a baby boy. She named him DeQuinton.

She said becoming a mom at the age of 13 was challenging.

"I would give him formula and I had no idea if I was putting in too much powder or not enough water," she said. "I was so young. I just did what I had to do. It was my life. I was so in the moment. He was my focus. At that time in my life, he was the one person I knew who loved me. He was my motivation. It was my son."

"Looking back on it, I think, 'How the heck did I do that?,'" she noted.

When her son was 5 years old, Osborne earned her high school diploma and later received a nursing degree.

Her son went onto become a football player. He was so talented that he was later signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. However, he was recently cut from the team.

Osborne not only prepared herself for success, she groomed DeQuinton too.

She encouraged him to have a backup plan if football ever fell through. He earned a degree in education from Oklahoma State University.

"To you, what she did is unbelievable, but to me, it was my life. I grew up with it," DeQuinton said. "I am more thankful than ever for who she is. Words ... I can't explain how grateful I am. She was always behind me."

That's pretty impressive for a woman who had so many reasons to quit and yet never gave up.

"People would call me a whore," she said. "Every day I was dealing with somebody. I had those 'Why me?' questions. Now, I'm a Christian and I have faith, and everything does happen for a reason."