Fathers Must Remove Some Elements From Their Children's Lives

In a recent commentary appearing in The Athens Daily Review, writer Steve Ellison gives his opinion on the New Testament scripture John 15.

Ellison writes that the chapter shows us that God the Father is the Vinedresser or caretaker. He says that Christ is the vine, but this passage is more on God our Father.

On this Father's Day, we think of earthly fathers. Since God is the Vinedresser, Ellison writes, surely we human fathers can learn from his work. Because as fathers, we have some branches to tend.

"John 15:2 says that God the Father removes those branches that do not bear fruit and prunes those that do bear fruit. Some things in the lives of our children simply need to be removed. A few things come to mind: Alcohol, cigarettes, ungodly friends, illegal drugs, pornography, profanity, laziness, greed, and vengeance. Other things in the lives of our children need to be limited. Those might include soda and candy and things received without having worked for them. Other things available to our children require a father's constant vigilance in monitoring and evaluating their content — television, music, video games, internet and phone," Ellison writes in the Athens, Texas newspaper.

Ellison reminds the reader that the Vinedresser's goal is more and better fruit. He reminds fathers that the desire of any father is to certainly see good things happen in the lives of his children.

"Every child will produce some kind of fruit. When a child manifests love, joy, peace, diligence, faithfulness, and honesty, the human father will be honored maybe even glorified. When the child manifests addictions, thievery, materialism, slothfulness, and immorality, the father will be dishonored," he writes.

Ellison points out in John 15: 9-10 the Vinedresser's relationship to the branch he is tending will be loving and joyful. Father-child relationships should be this way as well.

He says what is written above is merely a side-story to the real focus of the passage./p>

The focal point? The work of God the Father in the lives of Christians.

Click to read the rest of Ellison's commentary.