Flag Flap: Trump Disinvites Philadelphia Eagles, Hosts Patriotic Event Instead

President Trump has disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from visiting the White House after some players decided not to come. Instead, the president said he plans to host a ceremony that will honor "the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

The NFL football team was set to attend a ceremony celebrating their Super Bowl victory, but reports say less than 10 players were going to show up.

The rest backed out of the event because of the president's comments about those who did not stand during the national anthem but instead chose to kneel protesting police brutality.

The president announced the cancellation via Twitter saying: "Staying in the locker room for the playing of our national anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!"

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

He also released this official statement:

The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony—one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America.

According to Sports Illustrated, after the Eagles won the Super Bowl title, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, wide receiver Torrey Smith, who is now with the Carolina Panthers, and defensive end Chris Long immediately stated they had no plans of attending the celebration scheduled at the White House.

Last month, quarterback Carson Wentz said he planned on attending the event, scheduled for June 5th, but only if most of his teammates were going. He added that he did not see it as a political matter.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and coach Doug Pederson both planned on attending the event and, "A lot of people in the Eagles organization are very disappointed," ESPN reported.

The NFL has recently announced a new policy that requires players to either stand for the national anthem if they are out on the field or remain in their locker rooms.

Jenkins and Long are both outspoken opponents to the league's new policy.

"I will not let it silence me or stop me from fighting," Jenkins said recently. "This has never been about taking a knee, raising a fist or anyone's patriotism, but doing what we can to effect real change for real people."

"This is a fear of the diminished bottom line," Long said. "It's also fear of a president turning his base against a corporation. This is not patriotism. Don't get it confused. These owners don't love America more than the players demonstrating and taking real action to improve it."

The president has called for players who kneel during the anthem to be fired.

"You have to stand proudly for the national anthem," Trump said after the policy was announced, or "you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there. Maybe they shouldn't be in the country.