Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Google: 'Vandalism' to Blame for Search Result Linking 'Nazism' to California Republican Party

06-01-2018
Caitlin Burke

Google is deferring blame for a search result that links the California Republican Party to Nazism. 

The internet search giant says the "vandalism" was the result of a change made by a user on Wikipedia, not from a manual change by Google, however they do admit that the error was not caught.

"We have systems in place that catch vandalism before it impacts search results, but occasionally errors get through, and that happened here," Google said on Twitter.

 

 

Google was responding to House Majority Leader and California GOP Representative Kevin McCarthy, who was quick to call out the error, Thursday, when reports of it first began to surface. 

"Sadly, this is just the latest incident in a disturbing trend to slander conservatives," McCarthy tweeted. "These damaging actions must be held to account. #StopTheBias"

 

 

McCarthy also tweeted at Google, calling the "Nazism" tag a "disgrace."

 

 

The company that hosts Wikipedia, Wikimedia Foundation, echoed Google in calling the search result "vandalism."

"The vast majority of things you read on Wikipedia are accurate, but some are not," the Wikimedia Foundation said in a statement. 

"Sometimes, information is out of date, needs a source, or is inaccurate due to simple vandalism. This is why we always encourage you to check our citations. When we learn about an error on Wikipedia, we're grateful: it gives us an opportunity to correct the record."

Google has fixed the error--but conservative lawmakers are using the slip as fuel for their accusations that Silicon Valley has been trying to suppress the conservative voice and sway elections.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeting:

 

 

California's primary elections are on Tuesday, June 5th. That election will help determine the majority in the House of Representatives and the next governor of the state. 

"Voters looking for information by searching 'California Republicans' or 'California Republican Party' were getting "Nazism" next to their search results until Google took the listing down," wrote Alex Thompson for Vice News

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles