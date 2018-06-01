Google: 'Vandalism' to Blame for Search Result Linking 'Nazism' to California Republican Party

Google is deferring blame for a search result that links the California Republican Party to Nazism.

The internet search giant says the "vandalism" was the result of a change made by a user on Wikipedia, not from a manual change by Google, however they do admit that the error was not caught.

"We have systems in place that catch vandalism before it impacts search results, but occasionally errors get through, and that happened here," Google said on Twitter.

We regret that vandalism on Wikipedia briefly appeared on our search results. This was not the the result of a manual change by Google. We have systems in place that catch vandalism before it impacts search results, but occasionally errors get through, and that happened here. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) May 31, 2018

Google was responding to House Majority Leader and California GOP Representative Kevin McCarthy, who was quick to call out the error, Thursday, when reports of it first began to surface.

"Sadly, this is just the latest incident in a disturbing trend to slander conservatives," McCarthy tweeted. "These damaging actions must be held to account. #StopTheBias"

Sadly, this is just the latest incident in a disturbing trend to slander conservatives. These damaging actions must be held to account. #StopTheBias https://t.co/6ztyuc772s — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 31, 2018

McCarthy also tweeted at Google, calling the "Nazism" tag a "disgrace."

The company that hosts Wikipedia, Wikimedia Foundation, echoed Google in calling the search result "vandalism."

"The vast majority of things you read on Wikipedia are accurate, but some are not," the Wikimedia Foundation said in a statement.

"Sometimes, information is out of date, needs a source, or is inaccurate due to simple vandalism. This is why we always encourage you to check our citations. When we learn about an error on Wikipedia, we're grateful: it gives us an opportunity to correct the record."

Google has fixed the error--but conservative lawmakers are using the slip as fuel for their accusations that Silicon Valley has been trying to suppress the conservative voice and sway elections.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeting:

More bias against conservatives. This one from @google is even more disgusting than @instagram putting up a note that those searching a # of my name “could cause harm and even lead to death”. So much for free thought or speech! Thanks @GOPLeader for running point. #stopthebias https://t.co/dC9MwLDGzp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2018

California's primary elections are on Tuesday, June 5th. That election will help determine the majority in the House of Representatives and the next governor of the state.

"Voters looking for information by searching 'California Republicans' or 'California Republican Party' were getting "Nazism" next to their search results until Google took the listing down," wrote Alex Thompson for Vice News.