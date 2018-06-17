Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Is Now Raining Green Gemstones 

In Hawaiian folklore, Pele or Pelehonuamea is the ancient fire goddess who lives in the Halema'uma'u crater at the top of Kilauea and is revered as the creator of Hawaii's landscape.

And these days it seems Pele may be trying to apologize for the havoc and destruction her volcano has caused to the residents on the Big Island who live near her slopes.

You see, Kīlauea has been spouting thousands of examples of a small green mineral known olivine.

Over the past couple of months, CBN News has reported on the lava flows and the boulders shot out of the crater by the volcano. Now it appears it is raining these little green gemstones all around the slopes.

But don't think you can run off to Hawaii to strike it rich. Olivine is an incredibly common mineral - chemically speaking, it's magnesium iron silicate. And geologists say finding the mineral in lump form called peridot is quite rare, according to the website ScienceAlert.

However, residents of the Big Island are not having much trouble picking up the pea-sized crystals.

Erin Jordan posted several photos of the gems on Twitter that her friends in Hawaii found.

"Friends of mine live in Hawaii, right next to the area impacted by the most recent lava flows. In the midst of the destruction nearby & stress of the unknown, they woke up to this - tiny pieces of olivine all over the ground. It is literally raining gems. Nature is truly amazing," she wrote.

The crystals are formed when the eruptions shoot magma high into the air. Then the magnesium iron silicates transform into olivine crystals before they hit the ground.

Geologists and jewelers say the lovely green rocks won't make you a ton of money since it's not exactly an expensive gem. But as Jordan wrote in her tweet, "nature is truly amazing."

