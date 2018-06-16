Heather Lindsay and Young Daughter Preaching Together at Pinky Promise Conference Revealed in Instagram Post

Heather Lindsey, the founder of Pinky Promise Movement, recently posted photos to Instagram from the organization's recent conference.

However, one photo she posted to her Instagram account stands out. It shows the very pregnant Heather on stage with her daughter Taylor who had brought her sunglasses with her.

"Last round of @pinkypromiseconference photos by the amazing @monicaburgess!! I just adore this first photo with Taylor. She brought her sunglasses for the stage. She tells me that she's going to preach with me + that she wants to go to "big church." (Logan says he's gonna preach with daddy & go with the men!) I also love the photos of the ladies jamming out, the photo of me thanking @sarahjakesroberts for preaching her face off (straight fire) & the compete surrender captured in the photos. #ppconf18 #TaylorMilan", Heather wrote.

According to the Pinky Promise website, Lindsay founded her organization in 2012. After she got married, she came up with an idea to design a few bracelets that women could wear to remind them of their worth.

According to the website, after about 3 months of continuously selling out of every product; Heather realized it wasn't enough to just give a woman a bracelet, tell her not to have sex outside of marriage or to cheat on her husband.

Heather knew she couldn't reach every woman physically; but if she created a network of women, they would be able to meet in groups on a regular basis, and be accountable for each other.

To date, the organization has over 45,000 women in over 300+ groups. The Pinky Promise network extends beyond the United States and includes places such as Africa and Europe.