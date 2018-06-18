'Held Up By Prayers': Church Devastated After 1 Killed, 5 Injured in Youth Van Head-On Crash

Members of New Season Christian Fellowship in Apache Junction, Arizona are mourning the loss of one of their own after a deadly crash.

A wrong-way driver collided head-on with the church's van carrying five girls and a youth leader. According to a Facebook post, the group was on their way back from camp.

The wrong-way driver was an elderly man with dementia who was traveling the wrong way for five miles before the collision. He died at the scene.

One of the church's pastors, Heidi Capozzi, wrote on Facebook that the driver of their van was churchmember Kayleen Candelaria who "graduated into her heavenly home on site of the collision."

"We are all in immense grief and being held up by the prayers of saints around the world right now," Capozzi wrote.

The post also says the five young ladies in the van at the time are currently suffering from multiple serious injuries including broken bones, internal bleeding and a brain bleed.

"Your prayers are desired, needed, coveted," Capozzi wrote. "We have a long road ahead of us, BUT GOD!"

The church is also asking for prayers for all families involved and collecting donations to help with funeral costs for Candelaria.

Capozzi continued, "Thank you and may God continue to be glorified because even in bad circumstances, our God is Good!"