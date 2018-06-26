'I Acted to Protect My Family and Others': Pastor Who Stopped Active Shooter Says it was a 'Traumatic Experience'

After stopping a man who went on a shooting rampage in a Walmart store in Tumwater, Wash. on Father's Day, Pastor David George of the Oakville Assembly of God Church, didn't seek the media spotlight. Instead, he asked to remain anonymous, later saying "he wanted to make sure his actions didn't overshadow the ministry of the church and his service to the community."

He explained his actions at a news conference on June 20, describing the incident as a "traumatic experience" for his family and all of those who were involved.

George shot and killed 44-year-old Tim Day in the store's parking lot after Day had already shot and injured two people.

Day was a felon with a long arrest record and had served time in prison for violent crimes.

Laura Wohl, a spokeswoman for the Tumwater Police Department, told The Seattle Times, "He appeared to have maybe some mental-health and drug issues and was acting somewhat paranoid."

George, 47, said he also wanted to give the Tumwater Police the time they needed to investigate the scene which he described as "chaotic," in a press release and statement emailed to CBN News.

At the news conference, the pastor recalled the chain of events of that day. He and his family were at Walmart to make an exchange when they heard shots. George is also an Oakville volunteer firefighter and EMT who is licensed to carry a concealed firearm. He said he had also received active shooter training.

Day was trying to get more ammunition and was shooting at a locked counter, according to police.

"I was sure it was gunshots I heard," he said, "and I was familiar with how I should respond while considering mine and the public's safety in the setting of this large store."

He first thought of his own family and wanted to make sure they were safe.

"I was concerned for my own family and sought to find them and exit the building. My daughter, recognizing gunshots, also gathered her daughter and moved quickly to exit the building. I did not see my wife," he said, "and continued to look for her as people began to realize the situation and run out of the building. At no time did I draw my firearm in the building."

Day then ran past him, "waving and pointing his gun" as he left the store.

"I followed carefully," George said, "along with another citizen carrying a firearm," who was later identified as Jesse Zamora.

Day then tried to carjack a vehicle and when he failed, moved to another screaming at the driver, who he then shot twice. That's when George said Day began to walk in the direction of where he thought his family was.

"At this point, I left cover and moved to intercept the gunman," George explained. "When the gunman began threatening another person for the use of their car, I moved in order to have a safe shot at the gunman."

"He entered the vehicle, which I considered an even bigger threat and fired to stop the shooter," the pastor continued. "After being hit, the gunman tried to exit the vehicle and fell to the ground. I moved to clear the gunman yelling at him to drop the gun and show me his hands. I determined the gunman was incapacitated and unable to respond."

George then responded to cries for help and retrieved his first aid bag from his own vehicle in order to give aid to the driver who had been shot until first responders arrived.

"I acted on Sunday to protect my family and others from the gunman and his display of deadly intent," George told the assembled reporters. "This is in accordance with both my training as an emergency responder and calling as a pastor, husband, father, and grandfather. I am grieved that the shooter's reckless actions endangered and hurt numerous individuals and demanded that he be stopped before doing more harm. My family, my congregation and I are praying for the gunshot victim's full recovery and for all those that are suffering as a result of Sunday night's tragic events, including the shooter's family."

George has been cleared of any wrong-doing in the incident.

"He is a hero. This (suspect) could have taken out more people, wounded or killed," witness Brian Adams told KING 5-TV. "(The suspect) hijacks a car apparently to get here, then hijacks another car. If this customer hadn't done what he did.... Yeah, he's a hero."

One of the victims, 16-year-old Danner Barton, who was shot in the hand told the television station, "Without him (George) how many lives could (Day) have taken?" asked Barton, "So super-thankful for that hero."

The Seattle Times reports the driver who was shot twice remains in the hospital and is paralyzed from the neck down. Rickey Fievez, 48, remains in critical condition. A GoFundMe Campaign has been set up to help with medical costs. So far, $31,994 has been raised toward a goal of $50,000.