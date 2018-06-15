'It just seems kind of unfair' Petitions Circulate After Transgender Teens Win Big at State Championship

GLASTONBURY, CT. – A petition is in the works to have the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference change their gender identification policy after two transgender teens swept the competition at the track and field state championships.

Sophomores Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood were both born males but now identify and compete as females. At the recent state championship, Miller won the 100 and 200 meter dash while Yearwood placed second in the 100 meter dash.

"When you look at the competitions and they turn into a complete blow out, you realize something is different," Bianca Stanescu, the mother of another competitor, told Connecticut news station WTNH.

Fellow competitor Lauren Ross told WTNH she respects the athletic abilities of the two students, but that, "It just seems kind of unfair to the other people competing."

Now Stanescu has started a petition to have the CIAC change their gender identity policy. The current policy states, in accordance with Connecticut state law, a teen can compete as the gender with which they identify. The CIAC mandates that school officials verify the athlete's gender identification and ensure "the expression of the student's gender identity is bona fide and not for the purpose of gaining an unfair advantage in competitive athletics."

The CIAC says that in order to change their policy, state law would have to change, but they are open to listening to petitioners.

Girl's track coach, Brian Collins, signed the petition and told the Hartford Courant he just wants "an even playing field."

Stanescu told the Hartford Courant this is a problem "that has to be corrected." She said she invited the CIAC and the transgender community to sit down at a table and talk.

"My solution is to come up with something similar to NCAA. If they did complete hormone therapy, just like Olympics requires a waiting period, at that point they should be able to compete as a female," said Stanescu.

It is unknown if Miller and Yearwood have started hormone therapy.

A second petition is also calling for the CIAC to change its gender policy. This one is circulating from a father of two male runners.