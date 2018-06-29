LGBT Christians? Mohler Says Revoice Conference Weakens Gospel by Affirming Gay Lifestyle

A Christian conference focusing on homosexuality is stirring conversation and controversy in the faith community.

Hundreds are expected to attend the Revoice Conference scheduled for July 26-28 at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Louis, Missouri.

"Supporting, encouraging, and empowering gay, lesbian, same-sex-attracted, and other LGBT Christians so they can flourish while observing the historic, Christian doctrine of marriage and sexuality," reads a mission statement on the website for the conference.

According to its website, the conference will have workshops divided into groups such as gender or sexual minorities, parents of LGBT + children, etc.

There will also be workshops to equip pastors, church leaders and others.

But Albert Mohler, Jr., president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary pointed out that the name of the conference is no accident.

"This is the labeling of the conference, and by using the word revoice, the organizers of the conference indicate they want to change the voice of evangelicalism on these crucial questions," said Mohler.

During an episode of a podcast called, "The Briefing," he said the conference seems to accept that sexual identity is "a defining issue that isn't changed by the Gospel and isn't transformed by sancification."

"I did not say that coming to saving faith in the Lord Jesus Christ results in any kind of immediate transformation of sexual desire," he said.

Others took to Twitter to post their opposition to the conference.

"The Revoice conference is disturbing on so many levels," tweeted A.D. Robles.

Some question why there's a need for Christians who struggle with same-sex attraction to characertize themselves as 'gay Christian' versus just a Christian - attaching our old self, struggles and sins with our identity in Christ.

Shawn Waugh says, "The 'gay christian' is an oxymoron. It's the same as saying the 'adulteress Christian', 'the Christian drunkard', 'the Christian thief.' This #Revoice conference is another modern day attempt to de-christianize evangelicalism. There are many drinking the Kool Aid."

Meanwhile, Greg Johnson, lead pastor of Memorial Presbyterian Church, which is hosting the event, is defending the event.

"Admittedly, the conference organizers have chosen to use some language that has left some folks confused. If you've never met a celibate gay Christian, you have to read closely," he told CP. "They may not mean what you think they mean," said Johnson.

"I think the big pushback has come from people who confuse the orientation and the action. Someone can experience homosexual attraction or orientation without engaging in homosexual behaviors."

Organizers of the conference say "Revoice" means updating or refurbishing with a new voice and that's what they hope to do when it comes to ministering to those attending and beyond.