‘Prince of Preachers’ Dr. James Earl Massey to Be Laid to Rest

Photo Courtesy Church of God Ministries

Influential and celebrated preacher, Dr. James Earl Massey will be laid to rest Saturday, July 7.

The homegoing service will take place at the Metropolitan Church of God in Detroit, Michigan where Massey served as senior pastor for more than 20 years.

A consistent voice over the airwaves and pulpit, Massey was a respected figure in the Church of God.

In his biography, Massey says he was 16 years old when he heard the call to be a preacher.

“The voice that called me was so clear, and its bidding, though gentle, bore the unmistakable authority of a higher realm. Since that time of encounter during worship, I have known the work to which my head, heart, and hands were to be devoted,” he wrote.

Given the nickname, ‘Prince of Preachers’ within the Church of God, he taught on campuses and in pulpits across the country and around the world.

Massey also served as a dean for Anderson University, a Christian college in Central Indiana.

“Dr. Massey impacted countless lives for Christ and the Kingdom, and while there is a sense of loss here, we know there is much celebrating in heaven for his homecoming with the recognition, well done, good and faithful servant. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Gwendolyn, and their family,” stated John S. Pistole, president of Anderson University.

He was also the dean of chapel at Tuskegee University; many of the sermons from that time are included in his book, "Sundays in the Tuskegee Chapel: Selected Sermons."

Massey would author 18 books.

During his lifetime he also hosted a broadcast titled, “Christian Brotherhood Hour “and worked as a senior editor for Christianity Today magazine.

“While his notoriety was great and his accolades numerous, for many in the Church of God, he was a mentor. Approachable and authentic, Massey was available to students, emerging leaders, and budding preachers. His counsel and character set an example for everyone to follow, and his Jesus-centered message cut across the miles, spanned the generations, and unified the body of Christ,“ wrote Church of God Ministries author Carl Stagner.

Massey died Sunday, June 24 at the age of 88.