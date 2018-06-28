Melania Trump Heads Back to Border--Without Her Jacket Distraction This Time

First Lady Melania Trump is spotlighting the plight of immigrant families detained at the border with a second visit to a detention center.

This time, however, she's apparently traveling without a controversial wardrobe item. Last week, her critics blasted her trip to visit immigrant children that the government had separated from their parents. The first lady wore a jacket with the message on the back "I really don't care, do u?"

A spokeswoman said the jacket had no hidden message but it confused the public and distracted from the apparent aim of her trip--bringing awareness to the needs of immigrant children suffering under the family separation policy.

On Thursday, the first lady boarded her plane bound for the US-Mexico border dressed simply in a black shirt and white slacks. She is expected to visit centers housing immigrants apprehended at the border.

Last week, Mrs. Trump met with officials who work with detained families in McAllen, Texas. She also met with children at one facility.

The federal government has separated more than 2,300 children from their parents at the border in recent weeks and placed some in government-contracted shelters hundreds of miles away.

The president reversed the family separation policy last week but the re-unification of separated families remains an issue. On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered that thousands of migrant chilren and their parents be re-united within 30 days--or less if the child is under 5. It's not clear yet how the administration will meet the deadline.