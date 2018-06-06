Remember Baby Scarlett? Update on her Condition and What is Next for the Little One

The infant girl who underwent open heart surgery back in March is recovering well.

Scarlett Janin was born last December with a rare congenital heart disease that was diagnosed while her mother Mackenzie was 23 weeks pregnant. Doctors discovered that she had no pulmonary artery, along with several other accompanying congenital heart defects.

As CBN News reported, Scarlett's family had to temporarily relocate from Norfolk, Va. to Chicago, Illinois while Scarlett receives medical treatment.

She recently had to undergo a heart cath, a standard procedure following heart surgery to ensure there are no changes anatomically.

A Facebook page devoted to her progress recently shared good news about the procedure.

Her Dad John wrote, "Look who is taking the paci! She is recovering well from her Cath!"

In a post Tuesday, Mackenzie wrote, "Scarlett is out of the cath and we are waiting to be brought back to see her in recovery. They found some stenosis in one of her arteries which had to be ballooned (see the video.) They said it is most likely from the sutures and scar tissue that caused that area not to grow with her. After completing the ballooning- her pressures looked great! Her Dr. said she looked good and now she's great! He said she is on the far end of the spectrum of her diagnosis and they feel really good about her prognosis."

"Developmentally- she scored a 100% cognitively and is slightly delayed physically with her core strength and balance. She will need to start weekly therapies when she is back in VA (Our Luries team is on the ball lighting a fire on this!) She will need to lay flat for 6 hours and we will see how she does coming off of the oxygen. We will be staying on our favorite floor (15!!) tonight and will repeat her lung profusion scan tomorrow to understand what her base line will be go forward," Scarlett's mom also posted.

They are getting ready to return to Norfolk, VA and Scarlett's family encouarges people to continue praying for her.

"We will keep everyone posted- thank you for your thoughts and prayers," Mackenzie wrote.

