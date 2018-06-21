Summer is Here! Here Are 5 Ways to Have a Memorable Season

Summer has officially arrived, and do you and your family know how you're going to spend it? The Christian card company, DaySpring, has advice on how you can make a memorable summer.

First, DaySpring advises you to "put down the camera and pick up a journal."

It's a way to put into practice 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, which says, "Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus."

There's nothing wrong with recording memories through photographs and videos, but DaySpring says "live the life you're documenting!"

The next step is to pick up a journal and write down a couple of memories; some moments will escape social media, and the Christian company says, "that's more than okay."

Secondly, "serve your community."

DaySpring references John 12:26 for this one: "Whoever serves me (Jesus Christ) must follow me; and where I am, my servant also will be. My Father will honor the one who serves me."

Serving might involve helping a non-profit or church put on an event or assisting at a neighborhood food kitchen.

The third piece of advice on how to make a memorable summer might be a tough one, especially in a society where most people seem to have their eyes focused on smartphones.

DaySpring advises you to "invite your neighbors over for dinner."

It takes courage and time to do this, but the Christian company says, "Who knows, your neighbors may be strangers who will quickly become new friends!"

DaySpring refers to Hebrews 13:2, "Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it."

A fourth way to make your summer extra-special is to "reconnect with your kids." Activities might include helping at Vacation Bible School or road trips for the day.

Finally, the Christian company recommends heading outside for times of worship. "Try finding a new place to sit outside, soak in the sun, and worship the Creator," DaySpring suggests.

Worshipping God outdoors might involve coordinating an actual worship service, holding your Bible study outside or having your quiet time with the Lord in a space that He has created.

In summary, DaySpring advises you to avoid focusing on when summer ends, but instead make the most of this season of fun.