'The enemy is angry': Christian Pastor and Recording Artist William McDowell Says Injury is a Spiritual Attack

Gospel recording artist and pastor William McDowell is calling a serious injury to his hand the direct result of spiritual warfare.

He recently took to Instagram to share about the injury.

"Family and friends I could use your prayers," he wrote.

"Last night at presence night we were ministering and God gave words of knowledge about specific healings that were taking place in the room. A left shoulder healed, heart palpitations healed, a rotator cuff injury healed, a man with tinnitus for 40 years was healed. Another lady had her right ear pop open and was healed."

McDowell said he was just about to share the miracuolous testimony when he suddenly tripped and fell.

"I got right back up but could tell that something was wrong," he explained. "I ended up going to the hospital for what I thought was a sprain only to learn that I completely tore/severed the ligament that connects my thumb to the rest of my hand. Waiting now to see if I'll need surgery."

Since May of 2016 McDowell and his ministry, Deeper Fellowship Church, have experienced an unprecedented move of God with more than fifty healings and other miracles.

He recently released a book about it called, It's Happening: A Generation Is Crying Out and Heaven is Responding.

"Clearly after releasing the #itshappeningbook and sharing these testimonies even here on socials the enemy is angry about it," said McDowell.

He ended his post by asking people to intercede for him.

"This all happened while I was praying for others to be healed. Attacking the very hands used to pray for others. Now I am asking you guys to pray for me. The recovery will be a while. However I've seen God do the miraculous with my own eyes and He can do it for me too!"

"Pray for me," he said.