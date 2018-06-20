The 'Even Greater' Way Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Honors Waffle House Hero

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in the blockbuster movie, recently gave his award for playing the superhero to a real-life hero.

Boseman was accepting the MTV Movie & TV Award for the best hero in a movie when he acknowledged James Shaw Jr.'s presence in the audience.

Shaw stopped a gunman at a Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, Tennessee in April that killed four people.

"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life," Boseman said. "So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today. James Shaw Jr. Where are you? Stand. If you don't know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a Waffle House. He saved lives. Come on up here."

The actor then called Shaw to the stage and handed him the golden popcorn award saying, "This is gonna live at your house."

Shaw took to Instagram to post his thanks to the actor.

"An unforgettable moment for me with the bros...Thank you God for having me walk the path you have designated for me. Thank you @chadwickboseman and also @mtv for both the award and the opportunity."

Shaw has also been featured in a mini-documentary that honors the victims of the shooting.

Local law enforcement officials have said that Shaw saved lives through his heroism.

A resolution recognizing him as a state hero has been issued by both houses of the Tennessee legislature.

Shaw, who was wounded in the incident, set up a GoFundMe page for the victims of the shooting.