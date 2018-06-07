'This is Why I Do the Job’: Firefighter Cradles Baby After Car Crash

A picture of a firefighter comforting a baby girl after she suffered a car accident is going viral.

Firefighter Chris Blazek was in the shower when he got the call that a pregnant mother and her three young children were involved in a bad car accident.

Blazek rushed to the scene with his team from the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Time was of the essence, especially when a baby is involved.

"The mother was hysterical because she was having abdominal and back pain. The children ranged in age from 7 years to 12 months. Both big girls were fine, but the baby was screaming hysterically too," Blazek said.

He took the little girl out of the car seat and made sure she was okay.

"She immediately laid her head on my shoulder. Shortly after that I decided that my guys had the scene under control, so I decided to sit and take a break with my new friend. She immediately fell asleep in my arms," Blazek shared.

A fellow firefighter was touched and snapped a picture of Blazek cradling the child.

He later posted it on Facebook with a caption explaining what had led to that moment.

"It's moments like this, that I am reminded, this is why I do the job," he said.

The mother involved in the crash commented on the post, thanking Blazek for saving her and her children.

"I really want to say thank you for being there for my three girls. It was such a scary moment for all of us. God bless you," she said.

To which Blazek responded saying: "It was an honor and privilege."

The family of four are doing well and recovering from the accident.