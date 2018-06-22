U.S. Border Patrol Saves Hundreds in Rescue Missions

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector Special Operations Detachment unit rescued nearly 300 people in 107 rescue missions.

Over the past several days, RGV’s Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) unit and Mobile Response Team (MRT) engaged in rescue missions in flooded areas throughout the Rio Grande Valley. The priority of the missions were to extract distressed or stranded individuals to safety. The specialty unit coordinated efforts with local law enforcement and emergency response personnel.

“While the Border Patrol mission is border security, assisting and supporting our local community in times of need is also a priority,” said Chief Patrol Agent Manuel Padilla, Jr. “We will continue to support those currently affected by flooding by deploying specialty units to heavily affected areas.”

The Rio Grande Valley Sector currently has multiple campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness, such as “Operation Big Rig” and “No Se Arriegue” to combat smuggling and ultimately save lives.